Nikol Pashinyan, Samvel Karapetyan discuss investment programs

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Samvel Karapetyan, President of Tashir Group of Companies and founder of the Armenian Investors' Club.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Prime Minister's Office, during the meeting the interlocutors referred to the programs of the Government in the sphere of economy, the steps aimed at the improvement of business environment and reforms. In this context, the process of investments made by the Tashir Group of Companies and the future plans were discussed.

Samvel Karapetyan assured that all the ongoing programs will be continuous.