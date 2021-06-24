Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani information about shootings

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia denies the information spread by the Azerbaijani media that the Armenian side allegedly fired at the Azerbaijani positions, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense.








