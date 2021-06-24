Chamber of Advocates initiates process of providing legal aid to to Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Advocates of Armenia organized a consultation on June 24 over the effectiveness of the issue of providing legal aid to Armenian war prisoners in the ongoing trials in Azerbaijan.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, Chairman of the Chamber Ara Zohrabyan, first Deputy Chairman of the Chamber Mane Karapetyan, Deputy Chairman Harut Aklunts, advocates Hayk Alumyan and Ara Ghazaryan participated in the consultations. Representative of the Republic of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan and deputy representative Liparit Drmeyan were present at the consultation. The Representative of Armenia to the ECHR provided general information to the advocates over the process of cases of Armenian POWs examined at the ECHR.

The advocates discussed the issue of providing legal aid to the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan, as well as the issue of the necessity of discovering and proving possible violations. The advocates expressed concern over the fact that that Azerbaijan will hinder the providing of legal aid to the Armenian POWs by Armenian lawyers.

Based on the results of the discussion, the Chamber of Advocates made a decision to apply to the relevant bodies of the Republic of Armenia, the relevant bodies of Azerbaijan, the Chamber of Advocates of Azerbaijan, as well as other international institutions for ensuring the providing the legal aid to the Armenian POWs by the lawyers of the Republic of Armenia, permitting the entry of Armenian lawyers to Azerbaijan and ensuring their security.

''Considering the above-mentioned, we ask the lawyers specializing in criminal law to send a letter to [email protected] Email until June 29, 2021, informing about their readiness to provide legal aid to the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan'', reads the statement of the Chamber of Advocates.