Putin congratulates Pashinyan on victory in parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Prime Minister.

President Putin congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on the successful organization of the elections and the victory of Pashinyan’s party.

The interlocutors also referred to the situation in the region and the implementation process of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. In this context, PM Pashinyan emphasized the priority of returning the Armenian war prisoners.