Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-21

YEREVAN, 24 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 June, USD exchange rate down by 4.11 drams to 507.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.70 drams to 606.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.59 drams to 709.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 35.70 drams to 29255.69 drams. Silver price down by 3.84 drams to 423.67 drams. Platinum price up by 399.20 drams to 17799.01 drams.