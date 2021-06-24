Pashinyan visits Educational Complex of Police ahead of upcoming launch of new patrol service

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today the Educational Complex of the Police ahead of the upcoming launch of the new patrol service, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The caretaker PM was accompanied by caretaker deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, chief of staff at the PM’s Office Arsen Torosyan, the leaderships of Police and the justice ministry, etc.

During the visit to the Complex, Pashinyan was introduced on the organization process of the training course for the candidates to the patrol service, the works done so far.

“Dear servicemen of the Patrol Police,

I firstly want to congratulate you on graduating your studies and congratulate all of us because we enter into a very important stage of police reforms in Armenia. Very soon a new service – Patrol Police, will be established in Armenia, which, I am sure, must bring new word to the Republic of Armenia with its quality, working style and efficiency, as well as to the protection of legal order and human rights in our country. I want to thank you for responding to this reform process of the Armenian government and want to hope that each of you came here with a sense of mission in order to fully implement it at a high level. Thank you”, Pashinyan said.

Thereafter, he chaired a consultation over the works done for the launch of the new patrol service.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan