Government provides support to production of UAVs: new investment program worth 4,25 billion drams

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved a decision to include Artek Power Systems LLC in the Alliance Free Economic Zone.

The company will produce and export unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The operation of beneficiaries in Alliance FEZ will enable to attract investments, boost the export of production in high and innovation technologies, contribute to the spread of an Armenian bran in that area.

The project will be implemented within five years (2021-2025). The investments will comprise about 4.25 billion drams.

85 and more new jobs with 450,000 average monthly salary (in the first year), which will rise up to 550,000 drams later, will be created within the frames of the project.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan