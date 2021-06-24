‘Page of falsifying election results irreversibly closed in Armenia’ – caretaker PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The assessment of the local and international observers is definite that the elections were held in accordance with the international standards, Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“We, in fact, have set a new standard. When snap parliamentary elections were held in 2018 and received an unprecedented high assessment by the international community, there was such a context that time, which said that the results of the elections were obvious to all from the very beginning, and the government had no need to falsify them.

The possible results of the 2021 elections were not predictable, all knew that perhaps the most unpredictable elections in the history of the third Republic were being held. And it’s very important that we have recorded our political will and value system that voters’ expression of free will is a crucial value for us”, Pashinyan said.

Commenting on the criminal cases launched over election bribes, he stated: “Of course, there are criminal cases over election bribes and illegal influence on voters’ will. I am sure they will be properly examined, but I want to believe that the page of falsifying the results of the elections is irreversibly closed in Armenia”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan