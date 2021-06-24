Dutch Parliament calls on government not to visit EURO 2020 quarter finals in Baku, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of the Netherlands has adopted a motion with the overwhelming majority of votes which calls on the government not to visit EURO 2020 quarter finals in Baku, Azerbaijan, if the Dutch national team qualifies, the Federation of Armenian Organizations in the Netherlands said, which has also been actively engaged in the process of adoption of the motion.

“Given that the ceasefire agreement and international law of war have been violated after the 40-day war in Nagorno Karabakh in 2020, that more than 200 Armenian prisoners of war are still being held in Azerbaijan, among other places also in Baku, and that there is also a "Trophy park" in Baku with, among other things, the helmets of fallen Armenians, in view of the political-military situation in Azerbaijan, calls on the government not to send a delegation to Baku if the Dutch national team comes to play there”, the resolution says.

