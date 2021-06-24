Armenian President discusses technology development prospects with caretaker economy minister, FAST director

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Executive Director of the Foundation of Armenian Science and Technologies (FAST) Armen Orujyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed the development potential and prospects of scientific-technical and technology sectors in Armenia.

The guests introduced the President on the ongoing projects and activities in the field of high technologies.

The possibilities and ways of implementing joint programs within the framework of the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) were discussed during the meeting. The officials highlighted developing the partnership between the local companies and the leading international high-tech organizations which cooperate with ATOM.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan