Council of French-Armenians congratulates Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Council of French-Armenians congratulated Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

“International observers have recorded that the voting has taken place in the conditions of healthy democracy. The Council of French-Armenians hopes that after the end of the war and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 dedicated to the election campaign, the country will restore its normal course and will be able to ensure a prosperous future, built on political governance based on the values of freedom and republican democracy. The Council, developing in a country which has fundamental republican values and spreads them in many countries of the world, will be happy to participate in the spread of these values, as well as to the economic, educational and cultural development in Armenia”, the statement says.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

