Russian President congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was ifnormed from the press service of the President's Office, the message runs as follows,

''Dear Armen Vardanovich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I cordially wish good health, happiness, welfare and success in state activities''.








