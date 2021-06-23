Putin, Aliyev discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. In a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon the situation around Nagorno Karabakh. ARMENPRESS reportss, the Kremlin informed that the telephone conversation was initiated by the Azerbaijani side.

"Prospects for the implementation of the agreements signed between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 were discussed. Special attention was paid to the intensification of tripartite work on the restoration of economic ties and transport links in the South Caucasus," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Aliyev reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. An agreement was reached to continue contacts at different levels.