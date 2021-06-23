President of Turkmenistan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on birthday, ARMEPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

''I wish you great success in the high state position for the benefit of the welfare and prosperity of the friendly people of the Republic of Armenia'', reads the congratulatory message of the President of Turkmenistan.