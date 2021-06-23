Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-21

YEREVAN, 23 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.06 drams to 512.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.61 drams to 611.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.05 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.19 drams to 714.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 60.49 drams to 29219.99 drams. Silver price down by 0.63 drams to 427.51 drams. Platinum price up by 244.40 drams to 17399.81 drams.