Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic, Armen Sarkissian, on his birthday.

“You are a shining example of a leader, and a patriot, who makes an immense contribution to the sustainable development of Armenia.

I am convinced that in the future, the traditional Armenian-Kazakh friendly relations will contribute to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of our peoples”, reads Nursultan Nazarbayev's message.

The first President of Kazakhstan wished the President of Armenia good health and the people of Armenia peace and prosperity.