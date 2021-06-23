Kazakh President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic, Armen Sarkissian, on his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

He highly appreciated President Armen Sarkissian's contribution to the strengthening of Armenia's international position and the development of Armenian-Kazakh relations.

“I am convinced that continuing our constructive dialogue at a high level will further contribute to the expansion of Armenian-Kazakh cooperation both within the framework of bilateral and integration alliances. It fully corresponds to the interests of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan”, reads the congratulatory message of Tokayev.