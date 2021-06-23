Italy’s President congratulates Armenian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President on birthday, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I would like to reaffirm my intention to further develop and deepen the sincere friendly ties that unite our countries.

I am sure your upcoming state visit to Italy will be a good occasion to think about the results registered together and the possibilities of further developing the bilateral relations.

With the friendship spirit and war memories of our meetings both in Yerevan and Rome, I once again address my warm congratulations and wishes of personal and family welfare to you”, the Italian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan