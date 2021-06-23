Talks underway with Russia over deployment of border guards in Gegharkunik province – Armenia caretaker deputy PM

GYUMRI, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Talks are underway with the Russian side over the deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, Armenian caretaker deputy prime minister Tigran Avinyan said during a briefing in Gyumri.

He, however, noted that this can happen only in case of the complete withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia’s territory.

Avinyn said Armenia will not change its position over the border situation.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces must pull back from Armenia’s sovereign territory, and we will spare no efforts for this. There is a discussion with the Russian side, but the Russian peacekeepers will be deployed only when the Azerbaijani forces pull back”, he said.

