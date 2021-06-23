Armenia to host Summit of Minds in October 2021 for the third time

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will host the Summit of Minds, an annual event taking place in the French resort area of Chamonix, for the third time in October 2021, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Summit of Minds is a major event gathering over 300 politicians, scientists, businessmen-investors, heads of large companies and media outlets from all over the world. The event aims at presenting new ideas on issues of global importance, establishing reliable partnering relations through direct discussions.

This year the Armenian Summit of Minds will be held in Dilijan at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank. This decision was announced by co-organizers of the event – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Central Bank President Martin Galstyan and The Monthly Barometer founder Thierry Malleret during an online meeting with the summit participants.

“I think many of us miss the Summit of Minds. This year it will be held in several locations - Chamonix, Dilijan and Washington. These three summits show that people are really interested in the opinions voiced by the participants about this or that particular issue”, the Armenian President said in his welcoming remarks.

The meeting touched upon the main topics to be discussed at the Summit, relating to the geopolitics in South Caucasus, technology development issues.

“The Summit of Minds must continue in Armenia, must examine the future of special technologies – artificial intelligence, biotechnologies, in order to understand what 2021 differs from 2019”, the Armenian President said.

