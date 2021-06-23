Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem congratulates Pashinyan on election win

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Archbishop Nourhan Manougian has sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of his Civil Contract party’s victory in the early parliamentary elections.

“We will pray that you contribute to the establishment of solidarity in the homeland and implement the expectations of our people, raising Armenia’s and Artsakh’s security, reforming the Armenian Army and contributing to the restoration of its combat preparedness, developing the economy and improving the social conditions of our homeland”, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian said in his letter, stating that he is looking forward to meeting with Pashinyan in the Holy Land.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan