‘We will also use the parliament to make our fight stronger’ – “I Have the Honor” bloc leader

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. “I Have the Honor” alliance has no final decision yet on taking its seats in the parliament or not, but if a decision is made to take them, the leader of the alliance Artur Vanetsyan also will be represented in the parliament.

“Today we have a situation when the Civil Contract party, the “Armenia” and “I Have the Honor” blocs have been elected to the parliament. However, we need to record that there is such a situation. Yes, violations have occurred during the election process which we have raised, are raising and are going to apply to all measures available to us to dispute these results and find out the dignity. We will make a decision only after that – to be in the parliament or not”, Vanetsyan said.

He stated that if a decision is made to take their seats, he will not allow leave his team alone. “I will go to the parliament, and we will continue our fight in the parliament. Unfortunately, not taking the seats doesn’t lead to any legal consequence for the operation of the parliament. This means that if we do not take the mandates, the parliament continues operating”, he said, adding that if their bloc decides to enter into the parliament, they will be an opposition. “Our fight will continue, we will not stop it and will also use the parliament to make our fight stronger”.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

