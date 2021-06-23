EEC Board Chairman congratulates Armenian President on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich congratulated Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“This day is in particular pleasure to mention your numerous achievements not only in state and international arenas, but also in scientific field. You are a renowned scientist, Honorary Doctor of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia”, he said.

The EEC Board Chairman wished Armen Sarkissian good health and further success in the development of modern, independent Armenia, the strengthening of friendship and partnership in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan