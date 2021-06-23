Russia made landmark contribution to Nagorno Karabakh settlement — Putin

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Russia made a landmark contribution to ironing out the conflict around Nagorno Karabakh, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, reports TASS.

“With Russia’s landmark contribution, the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh was stopped”, the Russian leader said in a video message to the participants and guests of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security.

Russian peacekeepers guarantee peace and security in the region and do a lot to improve humanitarian situation, demining territories and restoring social infrastructure, Putin noted.

He said Russia never forgets about the responsibility directed for the security and prosperity of the neighbor countries. “We are united by inseparable historical, cultural and human ties”, Putin added.