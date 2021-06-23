Ukraine-Armenia parliamentary friendship group chair congratulates Pashinyan on election victory

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Ukraine-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, member of Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People faction Artem Dmitruk congratulated Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the early parliamentary elections, AnalitikaUA reports.

The Ukrainian lawmaker said there are many moments when Kiev and Yerevan can help each other.

“The peoples of Armenia and Ukraine are friends undoubtedly. They have a common history, common achievements and losses. Therefore, we need to move forward together”, he said.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

