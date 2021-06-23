ICRC President highlights cooperation with Russia in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has a high level of cooperation with Russia, including in Syria and Nagorno Karabakh, ICRC President Peter Maurer told TASS.

“Russia is a country with rich history, is a member of the UN Security Council, and there is no doubt that it is one of the key role players at the international platform and plays an important role in different crisis situations where the ICRC operates. In this respect, we cooperate with many influence-players, including with Russia. We have a high level of cooperation with Russia in different areas, for instance in cases of Syria and Nagorno Karabakh”, the ICRC chief said, highlighting the role of international players in solving humanitarian issues.

On June 23 Peter Maurer is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He will also take part in the Moscow Conference on International Security.

