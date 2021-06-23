LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2370.50, copper price stood at $9070.00, lead price stood at $2172.00, nickel price stood at $17346.00, tin price stood at $29810.00, zinc price stood at $2844.00, molybdenum price stood at $43651.00, cobalt price stood at $44540.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.