Step Toward Home 2021 educational camp program kicks off, bringing over 400 Diaspora- Armenian teens to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The first phase of the Republic of Armenia Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs’ Step Toward Home launched on June 21st, which is a two-week, educational and informative program aimed at the preservation and development of Armenian national identity among Diaspora youth ages 13-18, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia.

The program will continue for three additional phases until mid-August, bringing in over 400 Diaspora youth to Armenia to engage in various activities and excursions, including Armenian language and history courses, national song and dance routines, visits to Armenian historical and cultural monuments, participate in numerous meetings and become acquainted with educational opportunities in the country. All educational aspects of the program will be led by and conducted in partnership with Teach for Armenia.

The first phase welcomed youth from the United States, Lebanon, Spain, Germany, Russia, Georgia, Iran and Ukraine. High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan welcomed the youth and noted that after a year’s intermission as a result of COVID-19, the Homeland had missed its Diaspora children, warmth and smiles.

All in-country costs for the 14-day program are paid for by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, including all camping costs, room and board, sightseeing, meetings, etc.