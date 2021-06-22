USA ready to assist Armenia in establishing an ecosystem of high-tech enterprises

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of High Tech Industry of Armenia Hayk Chobanyan received on June 22 the delegation led by Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, Hayk Chobanyan greeted the guests and noted that the meeting is a good opportunity for resuming the cooperation between the High-tech Ministry of Armenia and the US Embassy.

Highlighting the existing cooperation, Hayk Chobanyan said that the USA provided great support to the development of the IT sector in Armenia during the 2000s, particularly with the assistance of the Armenian Diaspora of the USA. Numerous enterprises were established in Armenia with US investments.

The Minister presented to the U.S. Ambassador the program of the Industrial city, referred to the program of the Engineering city and invited the Ambassador to visit there in the near future. Hayk Chobanyan also highlighted the role of the USAID for the development of high-tech industry.

Ambassador Lynne Tracy thanked for the reception and congratulated the Armenian Government and the Armenian people for the successful implementation of the elections. The Ambassador noted that the USA is ready to support Armenia in establishing an ecosystem of high-tech enterprises.

At the end of the meeting Hayk Chobanyan invited the U.S. Ambassador to participate in the events of technology-week in October.