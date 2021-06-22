France reaffirms committment to Armenia's sovereignity and territorial integrity – MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. France salutes holding parliamentary elections in Armenia on June 20, ARMENPRESS reports the French Foreign Ministry announced.

''According to the data published by the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the ''Civil Contract'' Party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confidently wins the elections. France takes note of the preliminary conclusion of the OSCE / ODIHR observation mission regarding the satisfactory level of voting. France hopes that these elections will give Armenia and opportunity to withstand the numerous challenges facing it. France reaffirms determination to support Armenia in this endeavor, as well as its unwavering support for Armenia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the strengthening of democratic institutions’', reads the statement.