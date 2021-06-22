President Sarkissian holds phone conversation with head of Armenia Alliance, 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a phone conversation with the leader of ‘'Armenia Alliance'', 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President Sarkissian congratulated Robert Kocharyan for the political force led by him has entered the parliament and wished him productive activities for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia.