Pashinyan receives representative of Citizen’s Decision party
17:12, 22 June, 2021
YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today representative of the Citizen’s Decision political party Suren Sahakyan on the sidelines of the political consultations with extra-parliamentary forces.
“The format of making heard the approaches of extra-parliamentary forces in the ongoing policy were discussed. No agreements on this or that issue were achieved as a result of the meeting”, the party said on Facebook.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
