President Sarkissian holds phone talk with leader of “I Have the Honor” alliance Artur Vanetsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with leader of the “I Have the Honor” alliance Artur Vanetsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Vanetsyan on his bloc’s election to the parliament, wishing productive work for the benefit of Armenia.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

