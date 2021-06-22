OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs format continues to operate: the regional visit on agenda

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia thinks that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format dealing with the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement has never stopped its activity and continues to act, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters today, commenting on the question relating to the resumption of the negotiation process for the settlement of the NK conflict.

“Our approach is that the Co-Chairs’ format continues acting, there are issues which are on the agenda of the co-chairmanship format, and I think that here a lot will depend on the positions of the sides”, the Russian diplomat said.

He said that the upcoming regional visit of the Co-Chairs is on the agenda, but couldn’t mention the exact dates.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan