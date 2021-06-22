Armenian Church welcomes Pashinyan’s proposal on dialogue with spiritual leaders

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has issued a statement over the snap parliamentary elections held in Armenia on June 20.

“The parliamentary elections, despite the pre-election tension, contradictions and some violations recorded, have had a relatively peaceful course and were held without serious incidents.

It’s highly important for the Church that the political force, which is taking office, will be able to ensure and guarantee pro-national solutions to such vital issues which relate to the security of Armenia, Artsakh and our believer people, the preservation of national identity and value system, education, culture, public solidarity and other pan-national issues. The Mother See and the clergymen of our Church have regularly expressed their positions and concerns over such important issues and will be consistent with the protection of state, national and spiritual interests in the aforementioned fields.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin assesses positively caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s yesterday’s remarks on solidarity, unity in establishing the homeland’s secure, prosperous and progressive life, as well as on the necessity to end hate speech. The caretaker PM’s proposal to dialogue directed to the spiritual leaders is also welcome. The Mother See has always acted from these positions and expects that the new leadership will take practical and consistent actions to implement their proposal on cooperation with the Church, as well as to form a public solidarity”, the statement says.

