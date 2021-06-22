YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. In the process of acquiring vaccines against coronavirus, Armenia has adopted a policy which wouldn’t limit to people at risk only, but also will allow each citizen to decide which vaccine he/she wants to get, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Gayane Sahakyan, said at a press conference in Armenpress.

She informed that Armenia will soon acquire new batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

“We continue our work with Covax platform which offered us new vaccines by Johnson & Johnson, as well as the US-made Novavax vaccine. There will also be new batches of AstraZeneca vaccine”, Gayane Sahakyan said.

Armenia has recently been supplied with the new batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Asked whether the vaccination criteria will change, Mrs. Sahakyan said it depends on the volumes of a new batch.

“We expressed a wish to acquire large amount of vaccine from Russia, but there is a production problem there. That was the reason that our second batch – the 60,000 doses for 30,000 people, delayed. We continue the talks with Russia to understand the availability of batches. And accordingly, the vaccination policy with Sputnik V will also change”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan