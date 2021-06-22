‘I find it difficult to imagine myself in parliament’ – Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, leader of the “Armenia” bloc, hasn’t yet decided to take up his parliamentary mandate or not.

During a press conference today Kocharyan told reporters that he finds it difficult to imagine himself in the legislature, adding that he considers himself a man of executive power.

“Part of my team thinks that I should be in the parliament, use that tribune for political fight. The other part thinks it is not necessary. I do not have such a wish, I am not inclined to do that. I haven’t made a final decision yet. You have to make a decision cold-heartedly, without emotional component. I find it difficult to imagine myself in the parliament”, he said.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

