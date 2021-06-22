Estonia congratulates Armenia for conducting competitive and peaceful parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Estonia congratulated Armenia for conducting competitive and peaceful parliamentary elections.

“This is another legitimate chance for Nikol Pashinyan to continue with the democratic reforms, to rebuild the war-ravaged country and to diminish the divide in the society”, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan