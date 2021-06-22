‘Let’s wait’ – Ambassador Kopyrkin on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The timeframes of deploying Russian border guards in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province are not clear yet, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, commenting on the reports according to which Russian border troops will soon be deployed in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province.

“You know that there are Russian border points already in Syunik [province] in the problematic sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As for the future steps in this respect, let’s wait”, the Russian Ambassador said.

Recently Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan has announced that Russian border guards will soon be deployed in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after which the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces will pull back from the borderline. This information has been confirmed today by Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, who told reporters that Russian peacekeepers are expected to be deployed in Gegharkunik province.

