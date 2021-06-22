Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

President Sarkissian congratulates Pashinyan on his party’s victory in early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation on June 22, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated Pashinyan on his Civil Contract party’s victory in the early parliamentary elections.

Armen Sarkissian wished success to the future government of Armenia, for the benefit of Armenia’s further development, progress, for the welfare of the people and insurance of the state’s security.

 

