Lithuania supports Armenian people’s aspirations to live in peaceful, secure and stable state

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda congratulated the leader of the Armenian political party Civic Contract, Nikol Pashinyan, over victory in the June 20 early parliamentary elections, the Lithuanian President’s Office said in a statement.

The Lithuanian President wished success, patience and dedication to Pashinyan in performing the duties of the responsible position.

“Political stability is especially important for the citizens of Armenia after the recent war. We support the aspirations of the Armenian people to live in a peaceful, secure and stable state,” the President said.

Gitanas Nausėda underlined the importance of preserving Armenia's national security and sovereignty and the need to resolve the divisions between political forces and within society in order to unite them for the benefit of the state. The President called for active efforts to implement reforms for successful and effective cooperation between Armenia and the EU. This is particularly important with the entry into force of the comprehensive EU-Armenia Partnership Agreement.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan