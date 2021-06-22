Russia does everything possible to return Armenian captives from Azerbaijan – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan is under constant attention of Russia, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters today in Yerevan at the Victory Park.

“From the very start Russia has done and does everything possible so that the captives are returned and the process moves forward on this direction. Here General Muradov, the commander of the peacekeeping forces, plays a big role. The Russian President, Defense and Foreign Ministers are also dealing with this issue. But it’s not so easy, the solution of this issue requires major efforts”, the Russian diplomat said.

He couldn’t answer for sure whether the completion of the snap parliamentary elections in Armenia would active the return process of the captives, but noted once again that this issue is under Russia’s constant attention, and the work will continue on this direction.

Commenting on the return of 15 Armenian captives last week at the mediation of the US and Georgian authorities, the Russian Ambassador said Moscow has welcomed this step, adding that that exchange could not have taken place without preparation and very tangible works of the Russian side and peacekeepers.

