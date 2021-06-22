Armenian President congratulates António Guterres on re-election as UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to António Guterres on being re-elected Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The impact and significance of the United Nations as a representative and leading international organization in the preservation of world peace and stability are invaluable.

Armenia attaches importance to the constant firm and constructive relations with the UN, aimed at more peaceful and prosperous future”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan