Azerbaijan files fake criminal cases against Armenian POWs – MP

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The session of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons has also discussed the humanitarian consequences caused by the 2020 Artsakh War launched by Azerbaijan.

During the session member of the Armenian delegation Tatevik Hayrapetyan stated that it’s important to focus on the hate speech made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Armenian prisoners of war cannot become a “subject of trade”. Instead of releasing them, Azerbaijan is filing fake criminal cases against these persons. Armenian prisoners of war must be immediately returned. As for the land mine fields which is being raised by Azerbaijan, the Armenian side has repeatedly stated that it is ready to cooperate on humanitarian issues. Moreover, after the First Artsakh War our compatriots living in Artsakh were clearing minefields for decades in order to be able to move, meanwhile Azerbaijan was fighting against the OSCE Office which was conducting huge works on demining”, the Armenian MP said.

She noted that although the report concerns the humanitarian problems, it’s important to note that it was Azerbaijan that started an attack on the peaceful population of Artsakh with the support of Turkey. “Meanwhile, for years Azerbaijan has rejected the option of mutual concession solution, leading the region to a new war and a humanitarian disaster”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan