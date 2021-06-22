Robert Kocharyan considers election results unexpected

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is leading the “Armenia” bloc’s electoral list, considers the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections unexpected.

During a press conference he stated that the surveys conducted within the public were showing different picture.

“There have been mass violations. We have seen use of administrative resource. We will apply to the Constitutional Court to dispute the results. The offices are collecting all these materials”, he said.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

The Central Electoral Commission has formed and signed the protocol on the preliminary results of the snap parliamentary elections.

21 political parties and 4 blocs were running for parliament.

Accordingly, the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.92% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan – 21.04%, “I Have the Honor” bloc – 5.23%, CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said at the Committee’s extraordinary session.

1 million 282 thousand 411 citizens or 49.4% of the voters cast their ballot in the early elections.

4682 ballots were declared invalid.

