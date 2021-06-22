LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-21
LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:
The price of aluminum stood at $2380.00, copper price stood at $9230.00, lead price stood at $2145.00, nickel price stood at $17342.00, tin price stood at $30134.00, zinc price stood at $2886.50, molybdenum price stood at $44159.00, cobalt price stood at $44540.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 06.22-20:37 Step Toward Home 2021 educational camp program kicks off, bringing over 400 Diaspora- Armenian teens to Armenia
- 06.22-19:56 USA ready to assist Armenia in establishing an ecosystem of high-tech enterprises
- 06.22-19:24 France reaffirms committment to Armenia's sovereignity and territorial integrity – MFA
- 06.22-18:11 President Sarkissian holds phone conversation with head of Armenia Alliance, 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan
- 06.22-17:54 Nikol Pashinyan, Edmon Marukyan discuss opportunities for future cooperation
- 06.22-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-21
- 06.22-17:36 Asian Stocks - 22-06-21
- 06.22-17:12 Pashinyan receives representative of Citizen’s Decision party
- 06.22-16:46 President Sarkissian holds phone talk with leader of “I Have the Honor” alliance Artur Vanetsyan
- 06.22-16:26 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs format continues to operate: the regional visit on agenda
- 06.22-16:16 Pashinyan receives president of Christian-Democratic party Levon Shirinyan
- 06.22-15:53 Armenian Church welcomes Pashinyan’s proposal on dialogue with spiritual leaders
- 06.22-15:47 Armenia will soon acquire new batch of COVID-19 vaccines
- 06.22-15:38 Pashinyan holds political consultations with extra-parliamentary forces: meeting held with Republic party leader
- 06.22-15:30 Federation Council Chairwoman says Russia will continue cooperation with Armenia’s new parliament
- 06.22-14:54 ‘I find it difficult to imagine myself in parliament’ – Kocharyan
- 06.22-14:25 Estonia congratulates Armenia for conducting competitive and peaceful parliamentary elections
- 06.22-14:23 Pashinyan holds meeting with Fair Armenia party leader on sidelines of political consultations
- 06.22-14:12 Coronavirus reproduction number grows in Armenia: increase in new cases is expected in future
- 06.22-14:01 MEPs call on all political forces in Armenia to acknowledge election results
- 06.22-14:00 ‘Let’s wait’ – Ambassador Kopyrkin on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province
- 06.22-13:09 President Sarkissian congratulates Pashinyan on his party’s victory in early parliamentary elections
- 06.22-13:00 Lithuania supports Armenian people’s aspirations to live in peaceful, secure and stable state
- 06.22-12:54 Nearly 1000 Azerbaijani troops still illegally located on Armenian territory - Chief of General Staff
- 06.22-12:53 Canada congratulates Armenia on concluding successful parliamentary elections
16:38, 06.18.2021
Viewed 1421 times Which party or bloc will Armenian citizens vote for at upcoming snap elections? Polls reveal political preferences
23:46, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1204 times CEC presents preliminary data of 149 polling stations– Pashinyan’s party 61.63%, Kocharyan’s bloc 17.87%
22:39, 06.20.2021
Viewed 1184 times Pashinyan’s party wins in electronic voting
10:21, 06.21.2021
Viewed 1036 times Pashinyan announces how many seats his Civil Contract party will have in newly-elected parliament
17:48, 06.16.2021
Viewed 1026 times Protesters demand to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh during Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva