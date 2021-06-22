LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2380.00, copper price stood at $9230.00, lead price stood at $2145.00, nickel price stood at $17342.00, tin price stood at $30134.00, zinc price stood at $2886.50, molybdenum price stood at $44159.00, cobalt price stood at $44540.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.