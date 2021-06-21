We together reaffirmed the values of 2018 revolution

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Board of Civil Contract Party Suren Papikyan thinks that by the elections of June 20 the people reaffirmed the values introduced by the revolution of 2018, ARMENPRESS reports Papikyan said at the raaly of ''Civil Contract'' arty at the Republican Square.

''The process of political reproduction by the methods of bribing and intimidating the people is in the past in Armenia. Yesterday we together reaffirmed the values introduced by the revolution of 2018. Yesterday we showed that despite the problems we have and despite our wounds, we are standing firm and are ready to rise’’, Papikyan said.

According to preliminary results of the elections, Civil Contract Party has received 53.92% of votes, Armenia Alliance received 21.04% and ‘’I have honor’’ bloc received 5.23%.