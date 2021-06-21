EU stand with Armenia, supporting effective implementation of deep reforms – Charles Michel

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel congratulated caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan over the victory of ''Civil Contract'' Party in the early parliamentary elections.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Charles MIchel emphasized that the EU stands with Armenia, supporting the effective implementation of deep reforms. At the same time, the President of the Council underlined that the EU is also ready to support the activities aimed at the stabilization of the region and comprehensive settlement of the conflicts.