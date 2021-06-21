Georgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan over victory in parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan over the victory of ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party in the early parliamentary elections. ARMENPRESS reports the Georgian PM made the congratulatory note on his Twitter page.

‘’ I cordially congratulate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the successful organization of the elections and the victory of the "Civil Contract" Party according to the preliminary results. I wish everyone success. I am looking forward to a close cooperation with the new Government’’, he wrote.