‘June 20 elections must turn into public solidarity’ – caretaker deputy PM Avinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan says the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20 should turn into public solidarity.

“Dear compatriots,

With the 2018 Revolution the power was returned to the people, and after that we have always promised that we would not allow to deprive the people of the right to election. With the free, fair and transparent elections held on Sunday, Armenia made another big step towards democracy, by expressing its decisive will that the power in our country belongs to the people and this is an irreversible reality.

The elections, which were held by the people’s expression of free will, symbolize the brilliant victory of democracy and embody the practical success of the 2018 Revolution. At the same time these elections must turn into public solidarity, on which we must build the superstructure of our free and democratic state”, Avinyan said in a statement on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan